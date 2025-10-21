Jools Oliver opens up about the difficulties of parenting teenagers
- Jools Oliver described parenting her teenage daughter as "brutal" and "heartbreaking", noting her 16-year-old is currently not "particularly warm" to her.
- She explained that this dynamic is common between girls and their mothers in later teenage years, a phase she has experienced before.
- Jamie Oliver acknowledged his wife's personal take on the situation but stated he has learned to step back.
- The celebrity chef also discussed a shift in his relationship with his eldest son, Buddy, 15, who has a burgeoning culinary career.
- Jamie admitted Buddy might be resisting his influence, despite his own excitement at having a "partner in crime" in cooking.