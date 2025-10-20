Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jane Goodall’s cause of death revealed

Listen to Jane Goodall's iconic chimpanzee greeting
  • Jane Goodall, the acclaimed primatologist and environmentalist, died on October 1 at the age of 91.
  • Her cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest, or cardiac arrest, and was treated as natural causes due to her age.
  • Goodall revolutionized the world's understanding of animal behavior through her pioneering studies of chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania.
  • She championed chimpanzee protection and wider environmental conservation for over six decades, establishing the Jane Goodall Institutes and founding the Roots & Shoots program.
  • A UN Messenger of Peace, Goodall was an inspirational role model for women in science and continued advocating for the natural world well into her nineties.
