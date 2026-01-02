Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reality TV star, 46, dies just weeks after co-star’s death

( Andrew Toomey/Getty Images for Only Hearts)
  • Jasen Kaplan, a celebrity makeup artist and former contestant on the reality series Finding Prince Charming, has died at the age of 46.
  • Kaplan was found dead in New York City on 31 December, with an investigation and autopsy currently underway to determine the exact cause of death.
  • Long-time friend and client Kelly Osbourne paid an emotional tribute on Instagram, expressing her devastation and promising to look after Kaplan's dog, Coco.
  • Known for his makeup artistry, Kaplan created looks for celebrities including Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Cyndi Lauper.
  • His death follows that of his Finding Prince Charming co-star Chad Spodick, who died by suicide weeks earlier at 42.
