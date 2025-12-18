Jason Donovan opens up on his relationship with Kylie Minogue
- Jason Donovan has spoken about his past relationship with Kylie Minogue, describing their connection as being "on another level".
- The pair dated for three years from 1986, having played love interests Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the Australian soap Neighbours.
- After their time on the show, they released the duet Especially for You, which reached number one in the UK Charts in 1988.
- Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast, Donovan revealed he loved Minogue and was "heartbroken" when they broke up.
- He also mentioned that their highly publicised relationship felt "owned by the world" and found it "tough" when Minogue moved on with Michael Hutchence.