Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Actor, 62, had ‘trauma to the body’ after being found dead at home

Trailer for Scary Movie
  • Jayne Trcka, the actor known for her role in Scary Movie and as a bodybuilder and wrestler, has died at the age of 62.
  • Her death was confirmed by her son, stating she passed away on 12 December in her San Diego home.
  • Reports indicate that Trcka's body was discovered with "trauma" by a friend who had been unable to reach her.
  • The San Diego Medical Examiner acknowledged the presence of trauma but has not yet determined the official cause of death.
  • Trcka's career also included professional wrestling as Kasie Cavanaugh and an appearance in Lady Gaga's "Telephone" music video.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in