Jeff Buckley is back in the charts nearly 30 years after his death – here’s why

Jeff Buckley has posthumously entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart
Jeff Buckley has posthumously entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart (Courtesy of Sundance Institute/photo by Merri Cyr.)
  • Jeff Buckley's 1994 track, "Lover, You Should’ve Come Over", has posthumously entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.
  • The song, from his only album Grace, debuted at No. 97, driven by a significant surge in popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok.
  • It garnered 3.8 million streams in the US over a week-long period between 16 and 22 January.
  • Never released as an official single, the song first appeared on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs charts last April and has remained since, peaking at No. 12.
  • Buckley, who gained a notable following in the early Nineties, tragically drowned in 1997 at the age of 30.
