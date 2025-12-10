Voice behind fan-favorite Nickelodeon character dies at 50
- Stand-up comedian and voice actor Jeff Garcia, best known for voicing Sheen Estevez, has died at the age of 50.
- His son, fellow comedian Joseph ‘Jojo’ Garcia, confirmed his father's passing on Instagram, praising his unique soul and talent.
- Garcia gained prominence for his role as Sheen Estevez in the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and its Nickelodeon spin-off series.
- He was taken off life support on Tuesday night at a Southern California hospital and pronounced dead early on Wednesday, December 10.
- His death followed a series of medical complications in recent months, including a brain aneurysm and a stroke.