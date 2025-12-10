Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Voice behind fan-favorite Nickelodeon character dies at 50

He made his film debut as the voice of Sheen Estevez in the 2001 animated movie Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius , and reprised the character in the Nickelodeon spin-off shows.
He made his film debut as the voice of Sheen Estevez in the 2001 animated movie Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius , and reprised the character in the Nickelodeon spin-off shows. (YouTube/The Nerd Soapbox)
  • Stand-up comedian and voice actor Jeff Garcia, best known for voicing Sheen Estevez, has died at the age of 50.
  • His son, fellow comedian Joseph ‘Jojo’ Garcia, confirmed his father's passing on Instagram, praising his unique soul and talent.
  • Garcia gained prominence for his role as Sheen Estevez in the 2001 film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and its Nickelodeon spin-off series.
  • He was taken off life support on Tuesday night at a Southern California hospital and pronounced dead early on Wednesday, December 10.
  • His death followed a series of medical complications in recent months, including a brain aneurysm and a stroke.
