Jeff Goldblum stunned by his ‘life-like’ wax figure: ‘He moved!’

Actor Jeff Goldblum, right, unveils his wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in New York
Actor Jeff Goldblum, right, unveils his wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in New York (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
  • Actor Jeff Goldblum checked out his wax figure as it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York Wednesday, and he was left stunned.
  • “That’s pretty good. I’m very impressed,” he told Entertainment Tonight while examining the work of art, adding, “It’s so life-like! Everything is very correct.”
  • And in a humorous moment, Goldblum quipped, “Gee! Through my peripheral vision, I just thought he moved. Is that possible?”
  • Fans also praised the figure, writing, “I actually can’t tell which the real one is. Bravo,” and “This is the best Madame Tussaud I’ve ever seen.”
  • Madame Tussauds said the Hollywood legend's wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Orlando this December.

