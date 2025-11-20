Jeff Goldblum stunned by his ‘life-like’ wax figure: ‘He moved!’
- Actor Jeff Goldblum checked out his wax figure as it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds New York Wednesday, and he was left stunned.
- “That’s pretty good. I’m very impressed,” he told Entertainment Tonight while examining the work of art, adding, “It’s so life-like! Everything is very correct.”
- And in a humorous moment, Goldblum quipped, “Gee! Through my peripheral vision, I just thought he moved. Is that possible?”
- Fans also praised the figure, writing, “I actually can’t tell which the real one is. Bravo,” and “This is the best Madame Tussaud I’ve ever seen.”
- Madame Tussauds said the Hollywood legend's wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Orlando this December.