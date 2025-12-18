Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Country music star receives pardon from Tennessee state governor

Trump defends pardoning drug trafficking Honduran dictator as he continues 'anti-drug' crusade against Venezuela
  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has pardoned country music star Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason Deford, for his past criminal convictions, including robbery and drug felonies.
  • The pardon acknowledges Jelly Roll's significant personal transformation, his advocacy for second chances, and his work against fentanyl, which he has spoken about before the U.S. Senate.
  • Jelly Roll sought a pardon to ease international travel for concert tours and Christian missionary work, as his past convictions created burdensome paperwork.
  • The decision followed a thorough review process and a unanimous, non-binding recommendation from the state parole board in April, with Jelly Roll being one of 33 people pardoned by Governor Lee.
  • Unlike federal pardons, a Tennessee pardon serves as a statement of forgiveness for individuals who have already completed their sentences, potentially restoring certain civil rights.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in