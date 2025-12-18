Country music star receives pardon from Tennessee state governor
- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has pardoned country music star Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason Deford, for his past criminal convictions, including robbery and drug felonies.
- The pardon acknowledges Jelly Roll's significant personal transformation, his advocacy for second chances, and his work against fentanyl, which he has spoken about before the U.S. Senate.
- Jelly Roll sought a pardon to ease international travel for concert tours and Christian missionary work, as his past convictions created burdensome paperwork.
- The decision followed a thorough review process and a unanimous, non-binding recommendation from the state parole board in April, with Jelly Roll being one of 33 people pardoned by Governor Lee.
- Unlike federal pardons, a Tennessee pardon serves as a statement of forgiveness for individuals who have already completed their sentences, potentially restoring certain civil rights.