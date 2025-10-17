Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Hollywood actress was asked to dance naked ahead of movie role

The Untold Truth Of Jennifer Lawrence
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star in the new black comedy-drama Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay.
  • Lawrence revealed on The Graham Norton Show that Ramsay challenged them to take interpretive dance lessons for their roles.
  • The actors found the situation humiliating, which escalated when Ramsay asked them to perform the dance naked on their first day of filming.
  • Lawrence, who plays a woman experiencing postpartum psychosis, drew on her own 'isolating' postpartum experiences for the role, having been in early pregnancy during filming.
  • The film, released on 7 November, received rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, with critics praising Lawrence's performance as career-best.
