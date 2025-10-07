Former celebrity couple reunite a year after divorce
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly reunited for the first time since their divorce at the New York City premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman".
- Their divorce was finalised in January, following their separation in April 2023.
- Lopez stars in the film, which Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, helped produce.
- Affleck praised Lopez's performance and dedication, expressing pride in the movie.
- Lopez previously stated that the split was "the best thing that ever happened to me," contributing to her personal growth.