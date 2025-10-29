Jeremy Allen White wore hand-painted contact lenses to play Bruce Springsteen
- Jeremy Allen White is portraying Bruce Springsteen in the new biographical film, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
- The film focuses on the musician's process of crafting his seminal country-folk album, Nebraska.
- White, who has blue eyes, wore specially hand-painted brown contact lenses with small weights for close-up shots to match Springsteen's eye colour.
- He described the unusual experience of wearing the contacts, which required eye drops every 20 minutes, and how his eldest daughter was initially upset by the change.
- Springsteen has been supportive of the project, watching some of White's performance on set and acknowledging his role as an interpreter.