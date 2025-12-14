Jeremy Allen White reveals he is open to a different kind of role
- Jeremy Allen White expressed his desire to star in a romantic comedy during an interview with Kate Hudson for Variety & CNN Actors on Actors.
- The actor stated he is looking for a “classic rom-com” akin to When Harry Met Sally, rather than a short-lived success, and has previously mentioned Saoirse Ronan as a potential co-star.
- Hudson, known for her roles in several romantic comedies, agreed that it is a difficult genre to perfect but can be a “game-changer” for an actor's career.
- White also discussed his recent Golden Globe-nominated role portraying Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
- His next project will see him star alongside Mikey Madison in Aaron Sorkin’s sequel to The Social Network.