Jeremy Clarkson set to return for new season of popular series
- A sixth season of Jeremy Clarkson's popular farming series, Clarkson's Farm, has reportedly been confirmed by Amazon Prime Video.
- The 65-year-old presenter has already begun filming the new season, cutting short a planned three-month break from television.
- The show chronicles Clarkson's experiences and challenges running Diddly Squat Farm, a 1,000-acre holding in Oxfordshire, which he started operating in 2019.
- The upcoming fifth season is expected to feature emotional content, including an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis in October 2025 and a “shocking” harvest due to climate-driven disasters.
- Clarkson has previously stated that the profits generated by the TV show have been vital in helping the farm survive financially after a 'disastrous' year.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks