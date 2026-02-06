Jeremy Clarkson weighs in on new grand tour presenters with cheeky jab at former hosts
- Jeremy Clarkson has commented on the new presenters for The Grand Tour, following his exit from the show.
- In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, 5 February, he humorously reviewed CVs for potential replacements for himself, James May and Richard Hammond.
- Clarkson jokingly dismissed some candidates, including a playful dig at May.
- He gave his approval to James Engelsman, Thomas Holland,and Francis Bourgeois, identifying the latter as the “train man from the internet.”
- The Prime Video series is set to return later this year.
