Jeremy Clarkson hails NHS treatment after needing urgent care
- Jeremy Clarkson praised the NHS after an urgent hospital visit, which occurred just hours after he had publicly criticised the service.
- He sought treatment at an NHS facility in Oxford because his private healthcare could only arrange an appointment two hours away in London.
- Clarkson described his experience as overwhelmingly positive, commending the kindness of the staff, the cleanliness of the facility, and the effectiveness of his treatment for a “very hot neck”.
- Despite receiving excellent care, he reiterated his belief that the NHS, while having superb frontline staff, is ultimately unaffordable for the nation in its current state.
- His earlier column had criticised the NHS over reports of employing international doctors who had been banned from practising medicine in their own countries, a concern also highlighted by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.