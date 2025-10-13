Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson hails NHS treatment after needing urgent care

Jeremy Clarkson had urgent NHS treatment hours after criticising the service
Jeremy Clarkson had urgent NHS treatment hours after criticising the service (Prime Video)
  • Jeremy Clarkson praised the NHS after an urgent hospital visit, which occurred just hours after he had publicly criticised the service.
  • He sought treatment at an NHS facility in Oxford because his private healthcare could only arrange an appointment two hours away in London.
  • Clarkson described his experience as overwhelmingly positive, commending the kindness of the staff, the cleanliness of the facility, and the effectiveness of his treatment for a “very hot neck”.
  • Despite receiving excellent care, he reiterated his belief that the NHS, while having superb frontline staff, is ultimately unaffordable for the nation in its current state.
  • His earlier column had criticised the NHS over reports of employing international doctors who had been banned from practising medicine in their own countries, a concern also highlighted by Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
