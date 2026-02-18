Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tax issues force British actor to rethink Irish passport application

Jeremy Irons has reportedly been cast in Highlander
  • British actor Jeremy Irons' attempt to secure an Irish passport has been unsuccessful due to significant financial implications concerning his tax situation.
  • Irons, who has been married to Irish actor Sinéad Cusack since 1978 and owns Kilcoe Castle in County Cork, had previously expressed a desire for Irish citizenship.
  • Sinéad Cusack revealed that the process would require a 'very extreme rethink of all his tax situations,' leading him to abandon the application.
  • Following Brexit, there has been a record increase in UK residents applying for Irish passports, with 242,772 applications in 2024.
  • Irons' adult children, Samuel and Max, are eligible for Irish passports through their mother, Sinéad Cusack, who is fully Irish.
