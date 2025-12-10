Japan’s strict drug laws trap American actor for three weeks
- American actor and playwright Jeremy O Harris was released after being detained for three weeks in Okinawa, Japan.
- Harris was intercepted at Naha Airport on 16 November after customs officials allegedly found 0.78 grams of MDMA in his tote bag.
- A spokesperson for Harris confirmed he was not charged and plans to remain in Japan for an upcoming writing and research project.
- Japan enforces some of the strictest drug regulations among developed nations, where possession of even minor quantities can lead to severe penalties, potentially up to seven years in prison.
- Harris is an acclaimed playwright, best known for Slave Play, and has also contributed to films like Zola and TV series such as Euphoria.