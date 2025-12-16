Jerry Seinfeld reveals Rob Reiner played a crucial role in saving his career
- Jerry Seinfeld has paid tribute to Rob Reiner, acknowledging his crucial role in saving the sitcom Seinfeld from cancellation in the 1990s.
- Seinfeld stated that Reiner, whose production company Castle Rock Entertainment was behind the show, saw potential when network executives disliked the early episodes.
- Reiner recounted having to argue intensely with NBC executive Brandon Tartikoff to keep the show on air, promising it would become a great success.
- He convinced the network to continue with the series despite their concerns that it was just 'people sitting around talking'.
