What to know about Jessie Buckley as she scoops Golden Globe
- Irish star Jessie Buckley was named Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes.
- She received the award for her role as Agnes Hathaway in the big-screen adaptation of Hamnet. The film is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s book and also won Best Motion Picture Drama.
- Buckley began her career on the BBC TV talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008.
- Buckley, 36, is married to Freddie, a mental health worker, whose identity is kept out of the limelight due to the nature of his work.
- They welcomed their daughter in 2025. Buckley has spoken about balancing her growing fame with family life, including caring for her young child.