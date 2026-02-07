Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson reveals brother talked her out of quitting Little Mix

Jesy Nelson admits she wanted to quit Little Mix after just two years
  • Jesy Nelson revealed she wanted to leave Little Mix just two years after joining the band in 2011.
  • Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast, Nelson stated she only remained in the girl group due to her family's insistence.
  • She explained that during her first attempt to leave, the band was not yet at its peak popularity.
  • Nelson's brother convinced her to “stick it out for another few years” at that time.
  • She eventually departed from Little Mix in 2020.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in