Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson shares video of baby daughter after twins diagnosed with heartbreaking condition

Jesy Nelson shares adorable video of baby daughter after revealing twins' SMA diagnosis
  • Singer Jesy Nelson shared a video of one of her baby daughters after revealing her twins have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.
  • Her daughters have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a condition that may prevent them from ever walking.
  • The video, shared on Saturday, showed one of her daughters with a feeding tube in her nose.
  • Nelson previously discussed the diagnosis and the challenging nature of the condition during an interview on This Morning.
  • She also revealed she has been trained to insert a feeding tube for her daughters due to the rapid progression of the illness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in