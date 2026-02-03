New JFK Jr TV series facing significant backlash
- Ryan Murphy's new limited series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is facing significant criticism following the release of its official trailer.
- The series, which dramatises the highly publicised relationship of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette before their untimely deaths in 1999, is accused of glamorising tragedy and profiting from their story.
- JFK Jr.'s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, publicly condemned the anthology series, stating the family was not consulted and accusing Murphy of 'profiting off of it in a grotesque way'.
- Murphy responded to Schlossberg's comments by questioning his memory of his relative, which drew further criticism from social media users who accused the showrunner of disrespecting his subjects.
- This project adds to a history of controversy for Murphy, who has previously faced accusations of exploiting real-life tragedies with shows about serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks