New JFK Jr TV series facing significant backlash

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette - trailer
  • Ryan Murphy's new limited series, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is facing significant criticism following the release of its official trailer.
  • The series, which dramatises the highly publicised relationship of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette before their untimely deaths in 1999, is accused of glamorising tragedy and profiting from their story.
  • JFK Jr.'s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, publicly condemned the anthology series, stating the family was not consulted and accusing Murphy of 'profiting off of it in a grotesque way'.
  • Murphy responded to Schlossberg's comments by questioning his memory of his relative, which drew further criticism from social media users who accused the showrunner of disrespecting his subjects.
  • This project adds to a history of controversy for Murphy, who has previously faced accusations of exploiting real-life tragedies with shows about serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.
