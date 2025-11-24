Tributes to actor Jill Freud after her death aged 98
- Lady Jill Freud, an actress and theatre director, has died at the age of 98, as announced by her daughter, broadcaster Emma Freud.
- During the Second World War, Freud was evacuated to Oxford and lived with author C.S. Lewis for three years, inspiring the character of Lucy Pevensie in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.
- Lewis funded her studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), after which she established and ran two repertory theatre companies in Suffolk for three decades.
- She was married to broadcaster Clement Freud and appeared in various films and television programmes, with her final role being Pat in the 2003 film Love Actually.
- Her daughter described her as a "feisty, outrageous, kind, loving and mischievous" individual, a mother of five, grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of seven.