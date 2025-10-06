Dame Jilly Cooper’s children in ‘complete shock’ after author’s unexpected death
- Dame Jilly Cooper, the acclaimed author, has died unexpectedly at the age of 88 after suffering a fall.
- Known for her popular novels including Rivals and The Rutshire Chronicles series, Cooper sold over 11 million copies of her books in the UK.
- News of her death was announced by her agent on Monday.
- Her children Felix and Emily expressed their “complete shock”, describing her death as completely unexpected and calling her “a shining light in our lives”.
- We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us,” they said.