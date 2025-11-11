Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dame Jilly Cooper died from a fatal head injury, inquest told

'Total screaming chaos': Jilly Cooper reflects on first years of marriage as a young wife
  • Celebrated author Dame Jilly Cooper died from a fatal head injury sustained during an accidental fall at her Gloucestershire home.
  • She was found on 4 October and passed away in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 5 October at 8:30 am, with an inquest concluding the cause as a traumatic subdural haematoma.
  • Cooper was renowned for her steamy fiction, including novels like Riders and Rivals, which explored scandal and adultery in upper-class society.
  • Her novel Rivals was recently adapted into a hit Disney+ series, starring actors such as Danny Dyer and David Tennant.
  • Tributes were paid by the showrunners of 'Rivals', her children Felix and Emily, and the Queen, who described her as a 'legend' and a 'wonderfully witty and compassionate friend'.
