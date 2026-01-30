Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper remembered at London service

'Total screaming chaos': Jilly Cooper reflects on first years of marriage as a young wife
  • A memorial service is being held today at Southwark Cathedral to celebrate the life and literary legacy of beloved author Dame Jilly Cooper.
  • Dame Jilly, known for her racy 'bonkbuster' novels exploring upper-class society, died unexpectedly in October at the age of 88 following injuries from a fall.
  • Her distinctive works, including bestsellers like Riders and Rivals, have seen renewed interest, notably with a recent Disney+ adaptation of Rivals.
  • Her prolific career included numerous television adaptations and continued writing into her later years, publishing Tackle! in 2023.
  • Recognised for her contributions to literature and charity, she was awarded a CBE in 2018 and received her damehood in 2024.
