Jimmy Fallon joins Scottish soldiers for traditional dinner
- US TV host Jimmy Fallon was invited to dinner by the King's royal guards during his holiday in Royal Deeside, Scotland.
- A chance encounter near Balmoral Castle led to soldiers from the 5th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, hosting him at their officers' mess in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
- Fallon was greeted with kilts and bagpipes, witnessed a ceremonial guard rehearsal, and signed the traditional visitors' book.
- The evening featured a formal welcome, a display of military equipment and a traditional Scottish dinner, including a venison Scotch egg.
- Major Thomas Blair of 5Scots expressed the regiment's delight at welcoming the “Hollywood A-lister” to Scotland in true Scottish style.