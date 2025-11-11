Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader Cleto Escobedo III dies at 59
- Cleto Escobedo III, the bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at the age of 59.
- Jimmy Kimmel announced the death of his childhood best friend and colleague in an emotional tribute on Instagram where he described Escobedo as a great friend, father, son, musician and man.
- The musician fronted Cleto and the Cletones on the late-night talk show since the show premiered in 2003.
- Before his late-night gig, the composer was known for touring with Paula Abdul, Marc Anthony, and Earth, Wind and Fire.
- Escobedo’s cause of death has not been released, and he had been quietly absent from the show for months beforehand.