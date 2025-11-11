Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader Cleto Escobedo III dies at 59

Jimmy Kimmel welcomes first grandchild
  • Cleto Escobedo III, the bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at the age of 59.
  • Jimmy Kimmel announced the death of his childhood best friend and colleague in an emotional tribute on Instagram where he described Escobedo as a great friend, father, son, musician and man.
  • The musician fronted Cleto and the Cletones on the late-night talk show since the show premiered in 2003.
  • Before his late-night gig, the composer was known for touring with Paula Abdul, Marc Anthony, and Earth, Wind and Fire.
  • Escobedo’s cause of death has not been released, and he had been quietly absent from the show for months beforehand.
