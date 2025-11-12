Jimmy Kimmel starts monologue with tearful tribute to childhood friend
- Jimmy Kimmel delivered a tearful tribute to his childhood friend and band leader, Cleto Escobedo III, who recently passed away.
- Kimmel announced Escobedo's death on Instagram and during his show, expressing profound heartbreak over the loss of someone "much too young to go".
- The pair had been inseparable since Kimmel was nine years old, working together on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for almost 23 years.
- The show will take a few nights off following Escobedo's death, the cause of which has not been released.
- Escobedo, a talented musician who toured with various artists, is survived by his wife, Lori, and their two children.