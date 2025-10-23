Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jimmy Kimmel said he used to ‘pray’ for ABC to cancel his show

Jimmy Kimmel annihilates Donald Trump's threats against ABC
  • Jimmy Kimmel admitted he frequently wished for ABC to cancel his late-night talk show during its early years, feeling lost and unprepared.
  • He struggled significantly to secure guests for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, often having to call on friends like Sarah Silverman at the last minute.
  • Kimmel confessed he “didn't know what I was doing” in the initial stages of hosting the program, which began in 2003.
  • This admission follows a recent, brief suspension of his show by ABC due to comments made about a fatal shooting, which led to a spike in Hulu and Disney+ subscription cancellations.
  • Despite the early difficulties and recent controversy, the show eventually stabilized, and Kimmel's return episode after the suspension saw a significant boost in ratings.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in