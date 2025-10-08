Jimmy Kimmel reacts to having a lead over Trump in poll: ‘I don’t like to upset him’
- A new YouGov poll indicated Jimmy Kimmel holds a 16-point lead in favorability over President Donald Trump.
- Kimmel's net favorability was +3, with 44 percent expressing a favorable opinion, whereas the president's stood at -13, with 41 percent favorable.
- Kimmel reacted to the poll results with humor, quipping that the president has a lower approval rating than 'Diddy and diarrhea'.
- The survey also revealed that 55 percent of respondents believed Kimmel's recent suspension from his show was unwarranted.
- Kimmel's return to television after a brief suspension attracted a large audience, with his comeback monologue achieving millions of views online.