Jimmy Kimmel reacts to having a lead over Trump in poll: ‘I don’t like to upset him’

  • A new YouGov poll indicated Jimmy Kimmel holds a 16-point lead in favorability over President Donald Trump.
  • Kimmel's net favorability was +3, with 44 percent expressing a favorable opinion, whereas the president's stood at -13, with 41 percent favorable.
  • Kimmel reacted to the poll results with humor, quipping that the president has a lower approval rating than 'Diddy and diarrhea'.
  • The survey also revealed that 55 percent of respondents believed Kimmel's recent suspension from his show was unwarranted.
  • Kimmel's return to television after a brief suspension attracted a large audience, with his comeback monologue achieving millions of views online.
