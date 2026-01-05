Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump for helping his career during awards speech

Jimmy Kimmel thanks ‘ridiculous’ Donald Trump in Critics Choice Awards speech
  • Jimmy Kimmel won the Best Talk Show award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.
  • In his acceptance speech, Kimmel sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for the "many ridiculous things you do each and every day".
  • This referenced a period last year when Trump criticised Kimmel's show as "ratings challenged" and called for him to be removed from air after its brief suspension.
  • Kimmel also acknowledged the support received during his show's suspension, highlighting the importance of free speech.
  • He previously used Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message to warn of "fascism" and "tyranny" under Donald Trump's administration in the US.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in