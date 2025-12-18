Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel savages Trump for tearing up TV schedules with ‘liar-side chat’

Trump claims US was 'absolutely dead' before he turned it into 'hottest country anywhere in the world'
  • President Donald Trump delivered an impromptu national address on Wednesday night, interrupting prime-time programming across all four major broadcast networks.
  • The unscheduled speech cut into the season finales of popular shows like Survivor and The Floor, causing frustration among viewers.
  • Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert joked about the interruption, with Kimmel suggesting Trump should be 'mopping' The Floor.
  • During his address, Trump claimed to have 'inherited a mess' and blamed Joe Biden for affordability issues, while also announcing a '$1,776 warrior dividend' for service members.
  • The speech was described as a 'partisan rant' where Trump listed grievances, made false claims about inflation, and boasted about his administration's actions on immigration and transgender rights.
