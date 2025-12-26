Jimmy Kimmel blasts ‘tyranny’ in US as he makes plea to UK
- Jimmy Kimmel delivered a Christmas message for Channel 4, parodying the official royal address.
- He urged Britons not to give up on the US, acknowledging a current “wobble” but predicting recovery within “about three years”.
- Kimmel said that “fascism” and “tyranny” are “booming” under the current US administration.
- He referenced his ongoing feud with Donald Trump, claiming the president “would like to shut me up”.
- Kimmel's show was temporarily taken off air in September after comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.