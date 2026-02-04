JK Rowling rejects suggestion she had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein
- JK Rowling has strongly denied claims that she invited convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to a Harry Potter premiere, labelling the suggestion "beyond silly".
- Her statement on X/Twitter clarified that neither she nor her team ever met, communicated with, or invited Epstein to any event.
- The claims emerged following the release of millions of files linking Epstein to various public figures, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates and Donald Trump.
- Documents revealed Epstein was denied entry to the Broadway debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in April 2018, after his publicist secured tickets for an unnamed "important friend".
- Producers of the show stated they were unaware of Epstein's identity, and he was ultimately turned away at the door due to incorrect tickets and not being on the guest list.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks