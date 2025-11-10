Joan Collins battles roadworks as she gets ‘trapped’ trying to get across London
- Joan Collins, 92, faced considerable difficulty navigating central London due to extensive roadworks.
- The iconic actor was attempting to attend her brother's show on Sunday, 9 November 2025.
- She documented her struggle in an Instagram video, highlighting the widespread presence of roadworks in the capital.
- Collins described feeling 'trapped' by the construction, which made crossing the street impossible.
- She then took to social media to post the video.