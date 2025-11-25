Joanna Lumley says humans would be seen as a ‘plague’ in history
- Dame Joanna Lumley described humans as “unbearably vain and destructive”, suggesting non-humans would view them as a “plague”.
- The actress, who enjoys “frightening stories”, affirmed her belief in ghosts, linking it to a sense of spiritual awareness.
- Lumley is starring opposite Tobias Menzies in Mark Gatiss’s A Ghost Story For Christmas: The Room In The Tower, an adaptation of EF Benson’s short story.
- She will also appear in the Amandaland Christmas special, reuniting with Jennifer Saunders, who plays her character's sister, Aunt Joan.
- This marks the first scripted on-screen collaboration between Lumley and Saunders since 2016's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.