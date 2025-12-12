Acclaimed romance novelist dies aged 82
- Joanna Trollope, the acclaimed author of romance novels, has died peacefully at her Oxfordshire home at the age of 82.
- Her daughters, Louise and Antonia, confirmed her passing on 11 December.
- Trollope was widely recognised for her tales of romance and mystery set in rural middle England, earning her the moniker 'Queen of the Aga Saga'.
- She was a fifth-generation niece of the renowned English novelist and civil servant Anthony Trollope.
- Before embarking on a full-time writing career, she studied English at Oxford University and held roles at the Foreign Office and as a teacher.