Jodie Foster laments her job and expresses concern for young actors
- Jodie Foster described acting as a "cruel job" she would never have chosen for herself, having started her career at the age of three.
- She stated that she lacks the typical actor's personality and is not interested in acting purely for its own sake.
- Foster expressed concern for young child actors, questioning parental guidance and the potential dangers of the profession.
- She attributed her ability to survive in the industry to maintaining a strict separation between her private and public life.
- The actor, currently promoting her new film A Private Life at the Marrakech film festival, reiterated her selective approach to projects.