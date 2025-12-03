Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jodie Foster laments her job and expresses concern for young actors

Sofia Vergara interrupts Jodie Foster acceptance speech at 2025 Golden Globes
  • Jodie Foster described acting as a "cruel job" she would never have chosen for herself, having started her career at the age of three.
  • She stated that she lacks the typical actor's personality and is not interested in acting purely for its own sake.
  • Foster expressed concern for young child actors, questioning parental guidance and the potential dangers of the profession.
  • She attributed her ability to survive in the industry to maintaining a strict separation between her private and public life.
  • The actor, currently promoting her new film A Private Life at the Marrakech film festival, reiterated her selective approach to projects.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in