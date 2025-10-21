Joe Jonas denies drug use rumors after viral TikTok: ‘I’ve never touched cocaine’
- Joe Jonas has once again denied using drugs after a viral TikTok video showed him fidgeting with his nose backstage during a concert.
- The singer, 36, told Esquire he has “never touched cocaine in my life” and would be “a little slicker about it” if he did.
- The clip, which garnered over 11 million views, led to speculation among some viewers that he was snorting cocaine, while others attributed his behavior to allergies.
- Jonas had previously commented on the video, asking, “lol, you never had a booger?”, though this comment appears to have since been deleted.
- The Jonas Brothers' tour has also produced other viral moments, including a reunion with former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato.