Joe Marler reveals ‘bonkers’ offer he made to appear on Celebrity Traitors
- Former England rugby international Joe Marler revealed he was so keen to appear on 'The Celebrity Traitors' that he initially offered to pay for his place.
- Marler, 35, reached the final of the BBC reality gameshow earlier this year, where he was ultimately ousted by comedian Nick Mohammed.
- Speaking on Waitrose’s Dish podcast, Marler explained his “bonkers” offer, stating he was a significant fan of the programme.
- He expressed his enjoyment of being able to interact with and “outwit” fellow celebrity contestants such as Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross, and Celia Imrie.
- Despite playing as a Faithful, Marler stated he would not wish to return as a Traitor; the series was eventually won by Alan Carr, who donated his £87,500 prize to Neuroblastoma UK.