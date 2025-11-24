Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joel Edgerton reveals secret behind new Netflix role

(Netflix)
  • Joel Edgerton stars in the new Netflix film Train Dreams, directed by Clint Bentley, portraying Robert Grainier, a railroad worker and logger.
  • His character, Robert Grainier, lives a secluded life in the Pacific Northwest and is haunted by the devastating loss of his wife and daughter in a wildfire.
  • Edgerton discussed the challenge of playing a character with very little dialogue, drawing comparisons to his role as Richard Loving in the 2016 film Loving.
  • He recalled director Jeff Nichols' note for Loving to "understand you less", which helped him trust in conveying internal thoughts rather than relying on spoken words for Train Dreams.
  • Edgerton also shared his views on masculinity, criticising the "alpha" archetype as a performance stemming from insecurity and advocating for quiet confidence.
