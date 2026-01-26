Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How John Bishop became the inspiration behind Bradley Cooper’s new film Is This Thing On?

  • British comedian John Bishop's life story has inspired a new film titled "Is This Thing On".
  • The film is set to be directed by Bradley Cooper.
  • Bishop shared his personal journey with film producer Kris Thykier at a London nightclub in 2016.
  • Thykier, who worked on "Operation Mincemeat", was intrigued by Bishop's account of how he entered comedy.
  • The producer believed Bishop's story had universal appeal, making it suitable for a film.
