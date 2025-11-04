John Lewis launches Christmas advert featuring new rendition of Alison Limerick song
- John Lewis has launched its Christmas advert, which centres on a poignant father-son relationship and a nostalgic '90s vinyl gift.
- The advert features a new rendition of Alison Limerick’s iconic '90s club hit, “Where Love Lives,” performed by British artist Labrinth.
- Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the story depicts a teenager giving his father a vinyl record, triggering memories and culminating in an emotional hug.
- The campaign aims to celebrate connection, memory and the power of thoughtful gifts that articulate feelings.
- Profits from the exclusive sale of the vinyl, featuring both Limerick's original and Labrinth's new version, will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme.