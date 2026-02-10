John Lithgow co-star calls Harry Potter casting ‘difficult’
- Aud Mason-Hyde, John Lithgow's non-binary co-star in Jimpa, expressed that his decision to join the new Harry Potter series as Dumbledore was "vaguely hurtful" and "difficult" due to J.K. Rowling's comments on the transgender community.
- Mason-Hyde, who had a positive working relationship with Lithgow, found his choice "disconcerting" and a "strange decision", despite acknowledging their good experience together.
- Lithgow, 80, stated he was "upset" by criticism for taking the role, clarifying that Rowling is "not really involved in this production at all" and calling her views "ironic and inexplicable" given Harry Potter's themes of kindness.
- Other cast members, including Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu, have also addressed Rowling's views, with Essiedu signing a letter calling for industry action on trans rights.
- Rowling responded to reports about Essiedu, stating she does not have the power to sack actors and would not remove someone for holding legally protected beliefs that differ from hers; the series is set to premiere in 2027.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks