John Lydon says Sex Pistols offered no support after his wife died
- John Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten, claims his former Sex Pistols bandmates did not contact him following the death of his wife, Nora Forster, in April 2023.
- Forster, Lydon's wife of nearly 50 years, died from Alzheimer's, with Lydon having been her full-time carer for two years.
- Lydon expressed his disappointment in a new interview, saying that he “expected some kind of connection” from Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook.
- The Sex Pistols members are currently performing together, with Frank Carter replacing Lydon.
- Lydon also criticised the 2022 biopic Pistol, directed by Danny Boyle, calling it “terrible” and expressing frustration at not being consulted for the project.