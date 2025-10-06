John Woodvine death: Veteran star of The Crown dies aged 96
- Veteran stage and screen actor John Woodvine has died peacefully at his home at the age of 96.
- Woodvine was widely recognised for his roles in the 1981 horror comedy An American Werewolf In London and as Detective Inspector Witty in the 1960s BBC drama Z Cars.
- His extensive career spanned over 70 stage productions, including with the Old Vic, National Theatre, and Royal Shakespeare Company, where he played Banquo in Macbeth.
- He received an Olivier Award for Comedy Performance of the Year in 1987 for his work in The Henrys.
- Woodvine's diverse screen credits also included appearances in The Crown, Doctor Who, Edge Of Darkness, and the recent film Enys Men.