JoJo Siwa quietly changes her name and hints at major plans

JoJo Siwa addresses pregnancy rumours with Chris Hughes
  • Pop singer and dancer JoJo Siwa officially changed her name on her TikTok profile to "Joelle Siwa" at the beginning of 2026.
  • The 22-year-old, whose birth name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, had been known as JoJo since her debut on Dance Moms in 2015.
  • Fans noticed the name alteration on New Year's Eve, with her 46 million TikTok followers now seeing "Joelle Siwa" listed.
  • Siwa teased significant upcoming plans for 2026 in a TikTok video, suggesting a major comeback, which fans linked to her name change.
  • Her boyfriend, British reality star Chris Hughes, has also referred to her as "Joelle," and the couple recently discussed their future and marriage plans.
