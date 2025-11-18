Trump allies are ‘working overtime to distract’ from Epstein emails says late-night host
- Late-night host Jon Stewart addressed Donald Trump's appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein emails on The Daily Show.
- Stewart observed that Trump's allies are 'working overtime to distract' from the issue, noting Fox News's minimal coverage.
- The recently released emails include a claim from Epstein that Trump 'knew about the girls', which Trump denies, stating he 'knows nothing'.
- Stewart referenced Trump's past statement about a president's ability to declassify documents, implying he could have released the files earlier.
- The host levelled that Trump’s inclusion in the Epstein emails is not evidence of guilt.
- Trump confirmed he would sign a bill to release the Epstein files if passed by Congress, while denying any involvement and attributing connections to Democrats.